Home Sweet Office

January 1, 1999 2 min read

Feeling left out of the loop now that your kitchen sink serves as the company water cooler? Actually you're not alone--all members of the alternative work force are challenged with the daily task of finding a renewed sense of community.

"Home Sweet Office," a weekly TV series that aired for one season and may air again soon, hopes to not only reach these SOHO workers but transform their lives. "People doing it think they're alone. One of the big things we're trying to do with `Home Sweet Office' is create a sense of community," says Leni Miller, 52, who co-produced and hosted the show with longtime friend and outplacement business owner Sharon Gadberry, 59.

Miller is more than just your average news anchor--in fact, she's had personal experience with the initial insecurities homebased business owners often face. Five years ago, she sold her big-city employee placement agency for the solace of working from her home in Sausalito, California. The tone of the show reflects her satisfaction with life as a homebased business owner. "Many times, the life you create is much more balanced and healthier than the one you left behind," says Miller.

It remains to be seen whether the media at large will begin to recognize the surge of virtual businesses or continue to rely on outdated statistics and images of homebased business. But if this half-hour show is any indication, media recognition of homebased business owners is surely increasing.

