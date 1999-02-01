Neighborhood Watch

When taking care of the community means taking care of business.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the February 1999 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

New York City entrepreneur Dorothy Pitman Hughes was on a mission. After years of supporting local economic empowerment efforts, in late 1997, the owner of Harlem Office Supply Inc. decided to take her involvement to a whole new level.

Her goal? To educate black youths on the power of investing. But her teaching method was virtually unheard of in her Harlem community. Hughes began selling shares of her company stock for $1 per share. "We were shocked at the response," she says. Hughes sold 85,000 shares in the offering's first week, fueled by an advertising drive in local media and churches.

The SEC 504(d) over-the-counter offering has enabled Hughes to expand her business, but she says her real reward is in giving Harlem's future entrepreneurs a taste of business ownership through their stock purchases. Parents drop their kids off for the Saturday morning investment classes Hughes holds for students aged 6 to 15. If they can save up $125 for sneakers, she counsels, they can also save for their futures by investing. "[The] children are really beginning to understand it," says Hughes.'

And the trend is catching on at all age levels: With nearly $400,000 in total shares sold and more than 5,000 shareholders, community members are even registering their babies for shares and giving shares instead of traditional gifts at baby showers.

Hughes' goal is to take Harlem Office Supply public on January 1, 2000. "It's become more like a crusade," she says of her unique win-win approach. And she's spreading the word: "It's a prototype [for entrepreneurs] that can [benefit youths] nationwide."

More from Entrepreneur

Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

Why You Should Start a Business Only While You Have a Job

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Think You're Ready for a New Venture? Answer These 5 Questions First.