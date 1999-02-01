Book 'Em

Put your best business face forward.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the February 1999 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Image may not be everything, but it's hardly insignificant. How best to put your business face forward in this era of endless spin?

For a historical perspective, check out Stuart Ewen's PR! A Social History of Spin (Basic Books, $16). Intensely researched, PR! places the art of public relations in a cultural context that's interesting (but not for the scholastically faint of heart).

Both heartfelt and thorough, Signs and Wonders: The Spectacular Marketing of America (Currency/Doubleday, $27.95) delves into the world of signage in all its colorful, creative glory. Authors Tama Starr and Edward Hayman pay particular attention to that Mecca of visual marketing: Times Square.

Shel Holtz's Public Relations on the Net (Amacom Books, $24.95) is an excellent primer on technology's role in company image-keeping. "The Internet is so new," observes Holtz, "that businesses, unsure of what to do with it, are applying old uses to it." Don't let your business be one of them.

Heard On The Street

Can you handle the truth? If you've ever been tempted to get a polygraph machine for your business, you're going to be interested in a computerized lie detector system being marketed by an Israel-based technology company. The TrusterPro -- which works in conjunction with your phone and computer -- reportedly detects deceit through vocal mannerisms. Get the rest of the true story at www.truster.com

  • Easy riding: Josh Squire (l.) and Yuval Degani, co-founders of LeisureTec Inc. in Chicago, have developed the first fully automated bicycle-rental machine. Aimed at recreational users and environmentally conscious commuters, Bike Station proves there's still room on the entrepreneurial highway for good ideas.
  • Well, well, well: Whether it's a window to the workplace of the future--or merely a temporary retreat from the hectic world of the present--the Wellness Room at OP Contract, an office furniture dealership in San Francisco, certainly must cheer napping advocates. In this employee sanctuary, cozy blankets and soothing music purport to lift spirits and productivity alike.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

Here's What It's Like to Be on 'Elevator Pitch'

Starting a Business

6 Variables To Assess When Building a CBD Brand

Starting a Business

Startup Entrepreneurs Need to Take Business Intelligence Seriously in 2020