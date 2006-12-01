Small But Mighty
We've seen the future, and it's in high definition. But that doesn't mean you need a big, bulky camcorder to capture those true 1080 HD moments. Canon's palm-size HV10 HDV is arguably the world's smallest and lightest video recorder, but it doesn't sacrifice the view--a CMOS sensor delivers full 1440 x 1080 video and 3.1 megapixel photos. It boasts instant autofocus and the ability to extract color pixels from even the most dimly lit scene, and it even compensates for a shaky hand.
Canon USA
Canon HV10 HDV
Street Price: $1,299
Contact Sport
You wouldn't field a football team without the right equipment, and you don't want your sales team underequipped in the field, either. With its new support for Windows Mobile handhelds, Maximizer Enterprise 9.5 CRM software lets your team tap common customer records and other important company data, even from the road. Its deep compatibility with Microsoft Office applications allows salespeople to prospect, manage e-mail campaigns, track customer inquiries and create drag-and-drop organizational charts of customers and prospects. It also integrates with other key programs such as QuickBooks and Lotus Notes.
Maximizer Software
Maximizer Enterprise 9.5
Street Price: $499/user license