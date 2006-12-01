My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Small But Mighty

Review of the hottest tech products.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
1 min read

We've seen the future, and it's in high definition. But that doesn't mean you need a big, bulky camcorder to capture those true 1080 HD moments. Canon's palm-size HV10 HDV is arguably the world's smallest and lightest video recorder, but it doesn't sacrifice the view--a CMOS sensor delivers full 1440 x 1080 video and 3.1 megapixel photos. It boasts instant autofocus and the ability to extract color pixels from even the most dimly lit scene, and it even compensates for a shaky hand.
Canon USA
Canon HV10 HDV
Street Price: $1,299

Contact Sport
You wouldn't field a football team without the right equipment, and you don't want your sales team underequipped in the field, either. With its new support for Windows Mobile handhelds, Maximizer Enterprise 9.5 CRM software lets your team tap common customer records and other important company data, even from the road. Its deep compatibility with Microsoft Office applications allows salespeople to prospect, manage e-mail campaigns, track customer inquiries and create drag-and-drop organizational charts of customers and prospects. It also integrates with other key programs such as QuickBooks and Lotus Notes.
Maximizer Software
Maximizer Enterprise 9.5
Street Price: $499/user license

More from Entrepreneur

Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Black Female Founders Face Constant Rejection. They're Thriving Anyway.

Starting a Business

Where Should You Locate Your Business? Here Are 5 Vital Things to Consider.

Starting a Business

3 Ways to Discover a Business Idea That Works