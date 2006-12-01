Small But Mighty

Review of the hottest tech products.

December 1, 2006 1 min read

We've seen the future, and it's in high definition. But that doesn't mean you need a big, bulky camcorder to capture those true 1080 HD moments. Canon's palm-size HV10 HDV is arguably the world's smallest and lightest video recorder, but it doesn't sacrifice the view--a CMOS sensor delivers full 1440 x 1080 video and 3.1 megapixel photos. It boasts instant autofocus and the ability to extract color pixels from even the most dimly lit scene, and it even compensates for a shaky hand.

Canon USA

Canon HV10 HDV

Street Price: $1,299