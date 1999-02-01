Sounding Off

State-of-the-art tech tools.

February 1, 1999 2 min read

Capture those middle-of-the-night brainstorms with Dictaphone's Walkabout Tour Digital Voice Recorder. This recorder saves your voice on PCMCIA-compatible Voicedata cards and converts your voice to a WAV file, which can be read by any Windows-equipped laptop or PC. The Walkabout Tour can hold a maximum of 30 minutes of voice recordings on the included 2MB Voicedata card.

Walkabout Tour Digital Voice Recorder

Dictaphone Corp.

http://www.dictaphone.com

(800) 447-7749

Street Price: $479

The Road Home

If you're the type who could get lost in your own backyard and still refuse to ask for directions, then Delorme's Street Atlas USA 6.0 with Earthmate GPS Receiver may be just what you need. Street Atlas USA is mapping software that allows you to plot a route between any two addresses in the United States and receive detailed, step-by-step directions.

When used with a laptop PC and the ultra-portable Earthmate GPS receiver, Street Atlas tracks your travel path with a moving arrow and provides voice navigation cues, a virtual backseat driver. The Street Atlas software is included free with Earthmate, which requires four AAA batteries and plugs directly into the serial port of your laptop.

Street Atlas USA 6.0 with Earthmate GPS Receiver

Delorme Inc.

http://www.delorme.com

(800)452-5931

Street Price: $150

Protect And Serve

Stop! Don't plug your modem into the hotel-room telephone jack! If there's too much current on the line, it could fry your PC. Test the jack first with the Modem Saver Plus from Road Warrior International. This compact 3-ounce device tests the line and alerts you to excessive juice with a bright red light. If you get a green light (signifying a safe line), plug your PC into the Modem Saver, and it acts as a surge protector. Also available from Road Warrior is an international version, which filters foreign phone lines for tax pulses (intermittent signals that measure the amount of time you use the phone line and are potentially damaging to modems) and provides line-current and surge protection.

Modem Saver Plus

Road Warrior International

http://www.warrior.com

(800) 274-4277

Street Price: $39.95; $59.95 for the International Version