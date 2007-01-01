Better Than Ever

Resolve to take these experts' tips to heart in the new year.
Can't shake the auld lang syne long enough to come up with resolutions for your business? We asked 10 experts in various fields to give us their number-one resolution for improving business in the new year.

HR: "Take action!" says Roberta Chinsky Matuson, a former HR careers expert for Monster.com. "Hold people accountable for their performance, no matter how difficult it may make life in the short run."

Health/Fitness: "Commit to making one small change, and stick with it," says Jeff Johnson, nutritionist for Kashi Co. "It doesn't matter if it's diet or exercise--the key is picking that one thing you can achieve and sticking with it."

Management Consulting: "Build a strong management team," says Don Schmincke, author of The Code of the Executive. "Entrepreneurs get frustrated because they can get sucked into doing somebody else's job."

Innovation/Creativity: "Make a concerted effort to change your perspective for the next year," says Kevin Carroll, a former Nike executive and founder of The Katalyst Consultancy. "Force yourself to identify and discover new things."

Business Financing: "Always remember that cash is king," says Tina Hedges, co-founder of Twist New.Brand.Venture LLC with Beth Ann Catalano. "Count your pennies and know where you're spending your money."

Organization/Efficiency: "Have well-documented and efficient systems and procedures for how things work [in the workplace]," says Laura Leist, an organizational and productivity consultant.

Information Technology: Be more flexible, says Jeff Bates, co-founder of tech news site Slashdot.org. "With open source systems, the old model of a command and control center has faded away. People can get a lot more done through collaborating" rather than buying enterprise software and using an IT de-partment as the be-all and end-all for tech solutions.

Tax/Accounting: "Consult with an accountant or attorney before you get into significant transactions," says Nancy Geary, partner of CPA firm ECS Financial Services.

Marketing: "Find a way you can stick a flag in the sand and say 'This is how we're different,'" says John Jantsch of Duct Tape Marketing.

Sales: "Role-play first; sell second," says Paul DiModica, author of Value Forward Selling. "Most people don't practice with somebody in the office as buyer and seller."

