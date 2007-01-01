My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Whatcha Gonna Do?

Leaders know how to make tough decisions. How do they do it?
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the January 2007 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

What if you had to choose between cannibalism and starvation? Between walking into an icy wilderness and staying behind to face near-certain death? In The Go Point (Crown Business, $25), Wharton Business School professor Michael Useem, author of The Leadership Moment, takes us inside the minds of people who made these and other momentous choices and reveals their thought processes.

Useem goes beyond storytelling to outline tools and techniques used by business, military and other leaders to make and execute critical calls. One five-step summation of how an airplane crash survivor saved himself and 15 companions by deciding to hike to safety goes like this: 1) Stay focused, 2) set the bar high, 3) get back to basics, 4) don't second-guess, and 5) stay cold and calculating.

Take Action
The business tips in this book have been tested in more than 12,000 companies--the number counseled since 1960 by Management Action Programs, the consulting firm Lee Froschheiser heads. In Vital Factors (Jossey-Bass, $27.95), he and co-author Paul Chutkow show how people have used MAP's Management Action Plan and Vital Factors to grow small businesses into large ones and turn troubled organizations around. Detailed and specific, the book includes forms, action plans, templates and other tools. One from the Monday Morning Action Plan that might have been written especially for entrepreneurs: "Don't wear the Big Red 'S.'"

Mark Henricks is Entrepreneur's "Staff Smarts" columnist.

More from Entrepreneur

Michael Peggs expertise in SEO, PPC and paid social advertising can help you step up your marketing and advertising game.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Black Female Founders Face Constant Rejection. They're Thriving Anyway.

Starting a Business

Where Should You Locate Your Business? Here Are 5 Vital Things to Consider.

Starting a Business

3 Ways to Discover a Business Idea That Works