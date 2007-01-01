Technology

Ready for a Site Redesign?

Is one of your plans for the New Year to improve your website? Savvy e-tailers offer up their ideas for positive changes.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
3 min read

This story appears in the January 2007 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

It's a new year--and that means it's time for resolutions. How about kicking off this year with a resolution to improve your website operations? That's just what these e-tailers are doing. Here's a sampling of key initiatives.

Resolution #1: Focus on the customer. "Improving the customer experience--from the customer's interaction with the website and customer service to order fulfillment--is what will retain a customer," says Jen Frazier, creative director and co-founder of ThinkGeek Inc., a Fairfax, Virginia, business that sells novelty products for "geeks" (such as programmers, engineers and students) via its website, www.thinkgeek.com. To accomplish annual sales of more than $20 million, Frazier will run informal listening labs in places such as the company office, coffee shops and the local college's student center.

"We will invite customers in, ask them to go shopping [on the website] and do what they normally do, but talk aloud about it," says Frazier, 34, who started ThinkGeek with co-founders William Vadnais, 36; Scott Smith, 37; and Jon Sime, 29. "We'll see how customers are interacting with the site and [see] any problems they may encounter. If you tackle basic things--search, navigation or adding product information--it can make a really big difference."

Resolution #2: Provide personalization. Whether customizing products or marketing, savvy e-tailers are working to get closer to their customers this year. Bake Me a Wish! Inc. in New York City, for example, delivers gourmet gift cakes overnight in elegant boxes with personalized gift cards through its site, www.bakemeawish.com. The $2 million company lets customers request certain edible "Congratulations" or "Best Wishes" plaques for some cakes, but they're about to take that a step further. "This year, customers will be able to personalize about a dozen cakes for any occasion," says Eric Stamp, 34, who co-founded the business with Josh Kaye, 51. "They won't be locked into getting a carrot cake with a white birthday plaque, for example. [More personalization is] more fun for the consumer, more sensible and more in line with my company's mission."

Resolution #3: Increase SEO efficiency. "We seek top-five placement for our top five keywords on the organic listings of Google, Yahoo! and MSN," says Stamp. "We took away some imagery on our landing pages because search engines [only] read text." Stamp hired a company to work solely on search engine optimization.

Resolution #4: Add customer reviews and feedback. "Customers want to give feedback and feel validated when they provide feedback that is valued," says Frazier. As a result, Frazier will add a feature later this year that allows customers to review products on the site.

Melissa Campanelli is a marketing and technology writer in New York City.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Design and Launch an Online Boutique in a Week

Design and Launch an Online Boutique in a Week

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

How We Can Overcome Our Biases About Tech

Technology

Apple Agrees to Pay $25 Per iPhone Ensnared in 'Batterygate' Slowdowns

Technology

Why Unified Communication Is Essential to Working With Remote, Offshore Teams