Chart your company's success.

January 1, 2007 1 min read

This story appears in the January 2007 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Business plans aren't just about the written word; they're also about visuals. Building professional looking pie, bar, area, radar, bubble and line charts has just gotten easier with an online offering from Business Resource Software. At the company's www.businessplancharts.com site, there's a free, basic bar chart for new users to experiment with. There is a fee, however, to access more charts, advanced features and the ability to import data from Excel.

Be sure to pay attention to how the fee works. The cost is $10 per session. A session lasts until you've either closed your browser or gone 10 minutes without activity. You can generate as many charts as you like during a session and save them for use in your business plan or presentation. The 3-D charts look slick and are highly customizable. They can add a nice degree of professionalism to your business plan.