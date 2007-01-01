My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Friendly Fund

This financial services fund might be one to bank on.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the January 2007 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Many entrepreneurs enjoy the comfort and convenience of local banks. Community banks have a history of offering personalized service and customer care, a fact not lost on Ken Mertz, portfolio manager of the Forward Emerald Banking and Finance Fund (HSSAX). "You get more than just money from community banks," he says. "You work with people who are concerned about you and loan officers who pay attention to their customers."

So, Mertz keeps community banks at the forefront of the $300 million fund, which garners four stars from Morningstar and has outperformed the Russell 2000, its benchmark, year after year. Mertz keeps about 100 stocks in the portfolio and looks for companies with a market cap of $2 billion or less. In mid-September, community banks such as Texas Capital Bancshares in Dallas and Wilshire Bancorp in Los Angeles made up 69 percent of the fund's holdings. There were also a few small insurance companies, investment managers and REITs.

Going forward, Mertz expects the financial services industry to continue to grow as baby boomers age. "Baby boomers are going to need more financial services," he says. "That doesn't stop when they turn 65."

This fund isn't for investors who want aggressive growth. But check it out if you like a fund manager who has been at the helm since the fund's inception and owns shares in the fund.

Dian Vujovich is an author, syndicated columnist and publisher of fund investing site www.fundfreebies.com

More from Entrepreneur

Amina AlTai teaches entrepreneurs and intrapreneurs how to balance a thriving career, body and mind.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Black Female Founders Face Constant Rejection. They're Thriving Anyway.

Starting a Business

Where Should You Locate Your Business? Here Are 5 Vital Things to Consider.

Starting a Business

3 Ways to Discover a Business Idea That Works