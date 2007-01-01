My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Direct Access

Selling solutions straight to end-users brought this company back to life.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
1 min read

This story appears in the January 2007 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Established in 1958, Handi-Ramp is the oldest manufacturer of ramps for the disabled. By 1995, however, the Libertyville, Illinois, business had stalled. Thom Disch purchased the struggling company that year and, with the help of a new company website and solution-selling tactics, revitalized it at a growth rate averaging 30 percent per year over the past 11 years.

When Disch, 51, launched www.handiramp.com in 1996, the online presence let him sell to end-users directly rather than depend on the traditional but less effective method of using a dealer network. Now, about 75 percent of all sales are to end-users, who find Handi-Ramp via the web--and with 1 million site visitors annually, the company projects year-end sales of $5 million. Disch also targets niche markets: He's done jobs for troops in Iraq and has even customized ramps to safely transport sea turtles and three-legged rhinos. Says Disch, "Solution selling has really enabled us to expand the business."

More from Entrepreneur

New York Times bestselling author Nicole Lapin can help you pitch your brand to press and strengthen your media training.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Black Female Founders Face Constant Rejection. They're Thriving Anyway.

Starting a Business

Where Should You Locate Your Business? Here Are 5 Vital Things to Consider.

Starting a Business

3 Ways to Discover a Business Idea That Works