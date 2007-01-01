Ready for Search Engine Advertising?
Looking for a one-stop provider of search engine advertising programs? Check out Homestead Technologies' SearchLight service, which places ads for you on 20 different search engines, including Ask.com, Google, MSN and Yahoo!. A consultant helps you select keywords, develop ad copy, manage your budget, and conduct ongoing evaluations of your keyword selection and optimization. SearchLight estimates that a do-it-yourself campaign takes 30 hours to implement, while its service takes less than an hour. Depending on your click level, prices range from $29.99 to $99.99 per month.