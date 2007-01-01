Marketing

Ready for Search Engine Advertising?

This service provides a one-stop shop.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
Writer and Author, Specializing in Business and Finance
1 min read

This story appears in the January 2007 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Looking for a one-stop provider of search engine advertising programs? Check out Homestead Technologies' SearchLight service, which places ads for you on 20 different search engines, including Ask.com, Google, MSN and Yahoo!. A consultant helps you select keywords, develop ad copy, manage your budget, and conduct ongoing evaluations of your keyword selection and optimization. SearchLight estimates that a do-it-yourself campaign takes 30 hours to implement, while its service takes less than an hour. Depending on your click level, prices range from $29.99 to $99.99 per month.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Marketing

3 Ways to Stretch Your Marketing Budget

Marketing

Why Startups Must Tirelessly Communicate Their Value Proposition

Marketing

5 Tips to Optimize Your Business Website, Increase Conversions and Make Money Online