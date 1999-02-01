Photo Finish

New financing program makes franchise start-ups simpler.
Magazine Contributor
1 min read

This story appears in the February 1999 issue of Entrepreneur.

Moto Photo Inc. has a new program that's designed to make start-up easier for its franchisees. Under the QuickStart program, a fully equipped photo store can be opened for as little as $80,000. QuickStart is a business lease arrangement based on a cooperative plan with Provident Bank. All costs for an average store, in addition to the $80,000, are leased by the franchisee for eight years. At the end of the lease, the franchisee owns the store. The lease payment is a variable payment based on each store's sales.

Kim and Eddy Patterson Jr., 34 and 35, respectively, opened their Atlanta Moto Photo franchise last August under the new program. "They walk you through everything, and they have great training programs," says Kim. "You have so much information and so many people there to help you. As far as the financial benefits go, it's been very easy to make our payments because they're based on sales. [Payment] grows when our business grows."

