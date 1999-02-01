What's New
Travel academies, franchise stuff, new recruits.
- In response to the growing demand for skilled travel agents, the Carlson Leisure Group recently began franchising its Carlson Travel Academies. While there are currently nine academies throughout the United States, the Carlson Leisure Group plans to expand by offering academy franchises to their 700 travel agency franchisees nationwide.
- Financing for new and existing Steak Escape franchise owners has been made a little easier, due to a $35 million loan that FMAC (Franchise and Mortgage Acceptance Corp.), a provider of specialty business financing, has committed to the restaurant chain over the next three years. As part of The Steak Escape Preferred Finance Program, franchisees will enjoy direct mortgage lending, at interest rates of 9.8 to 11 percent, from FMAC. They can also expect to have 80 percent or more of their project costs financed by FMAC.
- In an attempt to keep up with company growth, Pepperidge Farm is now recruiting Sales Development Associates (SDAs) to purchase local delivery routes and distribute Pepperidge Farm products. Financing is available for up to 75 percent of the sales route's market value, with each SDA expected to supply his or her own equipment and delivery trucks. For more information, call (888) 419-3373.