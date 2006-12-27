An Inside Look

My Queue

Our Woman of the Year shares her tips for success that have gotten her to where she is today.
  • Keep perspective: "Try to be as well-rounded and as well-balanced as possible," says Maureen Kelly, founder of Tarte Cosmetics in New York City. "Realize that Rome wasn't built in a day and that you're in it for the long haul, and [don't] try to do everything overnight. Have balance and see your family and friends, because when you start to lose sight of that, you don't enjoy it as much."
  • Stay grounded: "Believe in yourself, but don't buy into your own press because it's just that-press. Often, the more successful people get, the more caught up in themselves and things they get, and if you just try and remember how you were when you first started and try to maintain that and treat people the way you want to be treated, I think you'll be successful."
  • Leave your mark: "I'm an innovator, not a follower. You have to have vision. You're never going to be at the head of the game if you're not an innovator."
  • Take a chance: "I hire with my head, but I also hire with my heart. I take a chance on people. I'm a big believer that even if you don't have relevant industry experience, you can be great at what you do. If you're a smart person and really driven, you can do anything. I had no relevant industry experience and I'm Woman of the Year."

