How to Keep Your Resolutions

Setting them's the easy part. This expert's tips will help you <i>keep</i> the resolutions you've made for 2007.

January 3, 2007 3 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Like the majority of people out there, we'd bet good money one of the first things you did this year was make a resolution or two, be it a personal goal, like getting fit, or one that'll improve your business, like updating your marketing plan.

But making a resolution's one thing--keeping it's another. That's why we asked M.J. Ryan, author of This Year I Will.How to Finally Change a Habit, Keep a Resolution or Bring a Dream into Being, to share her top seven resolution pitfalls you'll want to avoid this time around:

Being vague about what you want from your resolution

Not making a serious commitment to follow through

Making too many excuses and procrastinating

Trying to turn your resolution into reality with no help or support

Not setting up a tracking and reminder system

Not having a good backup plan

Expecting nothing but perfection

Once you make sure you're avoiding the hazards listed above, Ryan suggests following these simple steps to actually keeping your resolution and making it become a reality in 2007: