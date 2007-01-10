Get Hip to the Top Trends of 2007

Stay one step ahead of the competition with the top trends our business pros say have lasting power.



Like miniskirts and sideburns, some trends come and go, while others, like baseball and rock 'n roll, are here to stay. But when it comes to business, how do you anticipate which trends will have lasting power? To take the guesswork out of the picture, we've rounded up some experts to give you insight into what trends they predict will make it big in 2007. From marketing going mobile to the makeover of the press release to creating viral content for your e-biz, we've got you covered.

Getting a Closer Look

A central theme our experts picked up on is how new technologies are revolutionizing the ways we do business. For starters, the marketing world is seeing ads shrink and go mobile. Are you worried about how new technologies are changing the landscape of advertising? Don't be. Roy Williams can help you understand how new forms of media are being utilized to spread your message even more efficiently and how to catch the attention of high-tech consumers. And don't forget about traditional forms of marketing--marketing pro Kim Gordon reveals her predictions for the top 10 marketing trends to watch for in the new year, including consumer trends, online trends and trends in traditional media.

Speaking of new forms of technology, one of the latest tech trends to keep an eye on is robots. From a car that can drive itself to a shopping cart that follows shoppers through store aisles, this new 'bot trend will no doubt make life a lot easier.

What about technologies that can help you run your business? Our tech pro has four new technologies, including video conferencing and unified messaging, he says can help your business grow this year. If it's an online business you're hoping to build in 2007, check out these trends to learn more about staying ahead of the curve by targeting your customers' desires.

Even the world of PR is feeling the pressure to incorporate new technologies. As PR expert Mark Nowlan points out, the traditional press release is undergoing a high-tech makeover to adapt to media demands. Traditional methods of branding will also be revamped as technology continues to change. Though business branding basics remain the same, our expert points out that new mediums are being used to disseminate the messages.

Despite all the hype surrounding ever-changing technologies, the trend to become more environmentally friendly is also being felt throughout the business world. Eco-friendly products, such as this flushable diaper, could be the next-big-thing, as consumers search for ways to maintain their lifestyle but try to be more eco-conscious at the same time. Entrepreneurs are also taking notice of the world's growing demand for pure water and are searching for various ways to make it available, from a spring-water ice cube line to a water-purifying device for the home and office.

Also in 2007, don't be afraid to step outside the box and get creative. As Sara Wilson points out in this article on hot franchising trends, innovative and sometimes even wacky franchise concepts are shaking up franchises nationwide. If you think franchising could be in your future, don't miss her picks for the top seven franchise trends that are expected to take off in 2007.