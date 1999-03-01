Private Eyes

Professional Web researchers, auto-responders, virus hoaxes.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
3 min read

This story appears in the March 1999 issue of Business Start-Ups magazine. Subscribe »

The horrible reality of the Web is that, as it's undergone exponential expansion, finding anything useful can now take hours, and even then, you still may come up empty. Face it: You don't have the time to build a business and do extensive Web searches.

How do you get the info you want without cutting into the time you need for your business? Hire pro researchers who can often find in minutes what the rest of us may never stumble upon because they know all the slick search strategies. Go to the Mecca Group (http://www.meccagroup.com), where, for a fee of $120 per hour, you'll get the research you want. A typical report costs between $120 and $600. Sample reports, along with search tips for do-it-yourselfers, are also available at the site.

To contact Robert McGarvey, visit his Web site at http://members.aol.com/rjmcgarvey

You Rang?

Auto-responders--automated mail systems that send a form letter to all inquirers--are terrific timesaving tools that make it easy for a business to respond to prospective customers' questions. In the past, setting up an auto-responder has been technically demanding or costly, but no longer. Get a free auto-responder at MyReply (http://www.myreply.com). You can set up several; for example, you could program one for customers, one for job applicants and one for general inquiries. You write the responses, so they say exactly what you want them to say. Then put these e-mail addresses on your Web site, and inquirers will get the information they need without you having to do a thing.

Fear No Evil

Don't you hate those breathlessly paranoid e-mail "warnings" that sternly inform you your hard drive will be obliterated if you so much as glance at an e-mail headed "Free Holiday" or "Hacky Birthday"? Scarcely a day passes when the e-mail box doesn't contain these types of alerts. And although virtually all of them are hoaxes, the maddening thought is, What if it's true? Stop fretting and get the answers at the Computer Virus Myths home page (http://kumite.com/myths/home.htm), a one-stop catalog of the latest bogus virus scares. And breathe easier: Nearly all those doomsday warnings are just paranoid rants.

Fast Track

Name and age: Bill Lederer, 37

Company name and description: Art.com (http://Art.com), which bills itself as the world's largest art and framing gallery, sells prints and posters online, featuring everything from French Impressionism to sports heroes.

Founded: 1997. The Web site went up in May 1998.

Start-up capital: $700,000--"And it was all mine," says Lederer, who adds that venture capitalists recently ponied up another $11.5 million.

Site visitors: 100,000 weekly

Bits and bytes: Lederer's computer experience? "Very little. But I saw that the Internet was the place to deliver a better selection of art at discounted prices, and I hired the Webheads I needed."

Bitten by the bug: "I've been an entrepreneur all my life. In fifth grade, I mowed neighbors' lawns [and picked up mail while they were on vacation]. By college, I had 200 kids working for me!"

Online advantage: "We have more than 1 billion [art and frame] combinations and you can see your choices in real-time with a mouse click."

Master plan: "We want to be the Amazon.com of art and framing."

More from Entrepreneur

Elizabeth's expertise can help you scale your business, build a personal brand and focus on being a value-driven CEO.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

Why You Should Start a Business Only While You Have a Job

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Think You're Ready for a New Venture? Answer These 5 Questions First.