My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Bright Outlook

This entrepreneur's clever device has consumers seeing things in a better light.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
1 min read

This story appears in the February 2007 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

New commodities are brought to market every day--but when natural light is made commercially available, it outshines them all. While working as an engineer, Duncan Earl, 34, helped develop a hybrid solar lighting system. But when no commercial entity stepped forward to take it to consumers, Earl decided to take a leap of faith in 2004 and launch Sunlight Direct, a producer of alternative energy solutions in Oak Ridge, Tennessee. "It really takes someone willing to go out on a limb," says Earl.

Using a solar collector controlled by a GPS system, mirrors to refocus and separate out the visible light, and optical fibers to transmit it, the system brings light from the outside in. Best of all, the use of natural light not only reduces energy costs, but also increases employee productivity and boosts consumer spending. The system will be commercially available in March but has been undergoing customer-funded beta tests since last May, which helped Sunlight Direct secure $750,000 in revenue for 2006.

More from Entrepreneur

Amina AlTai teaches entrepreneurs and intrapreneurs how to balance a thriving career, body and mind.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Black Female Founders Face Constant Rejection. They're Thriving Anyway.

Starting a Business

Where Should You Locate Your Business? Here Are 5 Vital Things to Consider.

Starting a Business

3 Ways to Discover a Business Idea That Works