My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Members Only

This company's membership program is a win-win for customers and the bottom line.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
1 min read

This story appears in the February 2007 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Jane Boston learned her business skills at a nonprofit organization where thrift and creativity were words to live by. These days, as owner and president of continuing education provider Motivations Inc., she uses the same skills to boost her bottom line.

To create loyal customers and recurring revenue, Boston started a "purchasing network" within her company. Clients include mostly hospitals and medical rehabilitation providers, and there are now 600 members in the network. "They get more input on the courses we plan--we are personally in touch with them," says Boston, 47. "And the more they purchase in advance, the bigger the discount they earn." Mixing membership fees with pre-purchases and discounts has allowed Boston to avoid borrowing to fund growth. Motivations Inc. expects $1.4 million in revenue this year.

More from Entrepreneur

Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Black Female Founders Face Constant Rejection. They're Thriving Anyway.

Starting a Business

Where Should You Locate Your Business? Here Are 5 Vital Things to Consider.

Starting a Business

3 Ways to Discover a Business Idea That Works