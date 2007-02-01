My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Backup Plan

What happens when you can't pay your taxes?
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
Owner of Make a Living Writing
2 min read

This story appears in the February 2007 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

It could happen to anyone. Sales boom one year but drop the next, or a personal emergency drains your cash. Suddenly, it's tax time and you can't pay what you owe.

Many people simply don't file taxes when they can't pay, says Alvin Brown, a career IRS attorney who now directs the nonprofit IRS watchdog group the IRS Forum. Nonfilers are subject to fines, and the IRS can seek to collect the debt forever. Instead, use one of these options to settle your debt.

1. Installment plans: If you don't have the full amount now but could pay over time, you can propose an installment agreement via IRS Form 9465. For debts over $25,000, you must also submit Form 433-F. Both are available at www.irs.gov.

2. Compromise offers: If you will never be able to pay in full, you can ask to settle the debt through an Offer in Compromise--a proposal to pay less than the full amount. You'll need to explain why your life circumstances make it impossible to pay the whole bill. Be sure to note if you are contesting the amount you owe. Depending on the length of payment plan you propose, you may need to submit 20 percent of the total compromise with your proposal, a new rule as of last July.

Remember, with either option, you'll pay interest. And be sure to file tax forms and make all payments on time, or the IRS can cancel your deal.

Seattle writer Carol Tice reports on business and finance for The Seattle Times, Seattle Magazine and other leading publications.

More from Entrepreneur

Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Black Female Founders Face Constant Rejection. They're Thriving Anyway.

Starting a Business

Where Should You Locate Your Business? Here Are 5 Vital Things to Consider.

Starting a Business

3 Ways to Discover a Business Idea That Works