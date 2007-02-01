On the Rebound

Think Japan is bouncing back? Check out this fund.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the February 2007 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

In the '80s, Japan was the nation to watch. Its Nikkei stock market was soaring, and the Japanese were buying up coveted properties worldwide. But after peaking in 1989, the Nikkei floundered for more than a decade, right along with the nation's economy.

Today, many believe Japan is on its way back, so the UltraJapan ProFund (UJPIX) might be worth investigating--provided you're a sophisticated investor who can handle big performance swings and understand the fund's investment strategy.

"This fund is benchmarked to the Nikkei 225 Index," says Michael L. Sapir, chairman and CEO of ProFund Advisors LLC. "We are looking to double the performance of the Nikkei on a daily basis. But at the same time, we are doubling the potential risk."

Though the fund was up 90.6 percent in 2005 and has a 3-year average gain of 29.3 percent, its performance can fluctuate during the year. For instance, during the third quarter of 2006, the fund was up over 8 percent, according to Lipper; two months later, it was down 0.05 percent.

"Japan is on a rebound and has been for the past three years," says Sapir. "There's a question about [its sustainability], but there is a view that Japan has finally gotten its economic house in order."

With that in mind, conservative investors might want to pass, while risk-taking ones may love what this fund has to offer.

Dian Vujovich is an author, syndicated columnist and publisher of fund investing sitewww.fundfreebies.com

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Cannabis Capital

Cannabis Capital

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Starting a Business

How a Surfing Trip Evolved Into a Business With a 9-Digit Valuation

Starting a Business

The Complete, 12-Step Guide to Starting a Business

Starting a Business

Here's What It's Like to Be on 'Elevator Pitch'