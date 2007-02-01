My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Marketing

Listen and Learn When Making a Sale

Sometimes closing the deal is as easy as closing your mouth.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
4 min read

This story appears in the February 2007 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

In real estate, there are three keys to success: location, location, location. And in sales, the keys to success are listen, listen, listen. Being in control of the sale does not mean talking all the time and pitching your product. Instead, when you listen and ask questions that focus on the customer's needs, you are the one who ends up in control. So why is it so many salespeople seem to lack listening skills?

One reason is that we like to talk about ourselves and what we know. Also, our enthusiasm for our product has us yip-yapping away, hoping that some of what we say will make an impact on the customer. And talking about ourselves takes little effort.

It does, however, take a great deal of effort to become a great listener. But it can be done if you make a conscious effort. Here are four ways to get started.

1. "Do you mind if I take some notes?" What message comes across to you when you are speaking to a group of people and they start taking notes? It means what you have to say is important. Whenever I have a face-to-face meeting, I'll ask if they mind if I take some notes. It shows right away that I want to hear what's important to them. Most of the time I've prepared questions in advance based on the research I've done on that organization. Some salespeople I've spoken with even put the word listen in big letters at the top of their notepad to remind themselves to listen when they begin to talk too much.

2. Dig deeper. Don't settle for what the customer says on the surface; have him expand on his key needs and challenges. This helps me uncover hot buttons (very important points that the customer says and that I circle, highlight or star on my notepad), which I can use later to explain how my product or service will address them. Sometimes it might be hard to get the customer talking, so I use a technique called parroting--repeating the last few words the customer says in the form of a question so he'll elaborate more on the topic. If the customer says, "That's been a major problem for us," you say, "Problem?" Usually this will prompt the customer to go into greater detail.

3. Check your understanding. Many sales never materialize because of poor communication. We think the customer said one thing, and he thinks he said something else. One way to make sure you're really listening is to ask your customer, "Just to make sure we're on the right track, is your main concern with . . . ?" Simply rephrase what the customer told you based on how you understood it. This will give the customer a chance to say that you're correct or maybe redefine what he or she meant. It also shows the customer you were listening.

4. Practice. Practice your listening skills all the time, not just on sales calls. You never know when the person you're talking to at a wedding, on a plane or at a party will end up being an important prospect. The next time you're at an event and want to be the hit of the party, shut up and listen. Find out as much as you can about the people inside and let them know as little as possible about you. Even if they ask, be brief and turn the conversation right back at them. Don't interrupt; resist the urge to jump into the conversation when they bring up something you're knowledgeable and passionate about. Just watch--you'll begin to learn new, interesting information. It's hard to learn anything with your mouth open.

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Nicole Lapin
New York Times bestselling author Nicole Lapin can help you pitch your brand to press and strengthen your media training.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Buy From
The Digital Marketing Handbook

The Digital Marketing Handbook

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Marketing

How to Know Whether Writing a Book Will Grow Your Business

Marketing

4 Tips for Launching a Successful Rebrand

'Developing a Vocabulary That Will Be Understood': The Havas Approach to Cannabis Marketing