Be the Brand

Make your marketing an experience.

February 1, 2007 1 min read

Brendan Synnott often asks people, "Do you want to get Bear Naked?" That phrase is part of the hip focus on brand experience that has gotten Bear Naked , the granola and breakfast products manufacturer he co-founded with Kelly Flatley, 27, into Costco and Target.

"People smile and ask what we mean," explains Synnott, the 28-year-old CEO of the Norwalk, Connecticut, company. "If we just sold granola, we would lose."

Experiential marketing is a full-court press to express a brand's key messages, says Charlie Jones, chief marketing officer at RedPeg Marketing in Alexandria, Virginia. Jaded customers see through hollow marketing messages, says Jones, who believes companies must ask, "How can my brand come alive in a sensory experience?" His advice: