Syndicating Your Coupons
Create, manage and send out coupons to prospects with an online service.
1 min read
This story appears in the February 2007 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »Got coupons? ZiXXo, an online coupon provider that launched last year, allows local small businesses to easily create and manage coupons on the web. ZiXXo syndicates the coupons to various outlets and hosts them on www.zixxo.com. A simple inter-face lets users upload existing coupons or create their own , which are then distributed through affiliate sites, RSS feeds and other methods to reach local customers. At a cost of 50 cents per coupon printed, this isn't the best deal for products with slim margins, but if you can spare two quarters per sale, it could be a good option for reaching more customers.