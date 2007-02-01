My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Foreign Affairs

One entrepreneur's secret to winning the international talent war? Diverse opportunities.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
1 min read

This story appears in the February 2007 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Reena Gupta, CEO of Nashville, Tennessee-based IT services company Avankia, is the ultimate insider when it comes to outsourcing. As a 33-year-old Indian-born entrepreneur who has been in the U.S. for eight years, Gupta has a breadth of cross-cultural knowledge that gives her credibility to clients interested in making the overseas leap.

The challenge she faces, however, is not unlike the one other companies looking for talented programmers in her native country face: retention. Big-name outfits like Microsoft lure the best and brightest, requiring Gupta to boost incentives, training and assurances--not easy when operating half-way around the globe. Her strategy? Empowerment. "We've been successful in keeping people because they see a career path," says Gupta. "A developer with us is going to get better all-around. [So] they tend to stay and work very well." Her 25-person company had revenue of more than $2.5 million in 2006.

More from Entrepreneur

Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Black Female Founders Face Constant Rejection. They're Thriving Anyway.

Starting a Business

Where Should You Locate Your Business? Here Are 5 Vital Things to Consider.

Starting a Business

3 Ways to Discover a Business Idea That Works