Trade Shows

Mark your calendar.

March 1, 1999 2 min read

Entrepreneur Magazine's Small Business Expo

March 13-14, Rosemont Convention Center, Chicago. Contact Expo Department, Entrepreneur Media Inc., 2392 Morse Ave., Irvine, CA 92614, (888) 888-EXPO.

John Hancock Sports and Fitness Expo

April 17-18, Hynes Convention Center, Boston. Contact Conventures, 1 Design Center Pl., Boston, MA 02210, (617) 439-7700.

Document Management World

April 20-22. Rosemont Convention Center, Chicago. Information management industry conference and expo. Contact Bill Norton, North American Publishing Co., 401 N. Broad St., 5th Fl., Philadelphia, PA 19108, (215) 238-5287.

Midsouthwest Foodservice Convention and Exposition

April 20-22, Myriad Convention Center, Oklahoma City. One-stop shopping for hospitality professionals. Contact Lori Culver, Oklahoma Restaurant Association, 3800 N. Portland, Oklahoma City, OK 73112-2948, (800) 375-8181.

DMA Brand Marketing Conference

April 22-23, Palmer House Hilton, Chicago. How to build and sustain brand loyalty. Contact Adriel Sanchez, Direct Marketing Association, 1120 Ave. of the Americas, New York, NY 10036, (212) 790-1500.

Infotec

April 26-28, Holiday Convention Center, Omaha, Nebraska. Conference and expo for IT professionals. Contact Mark Stone, Milestone Presentations, 4255 S. Buckley Rd., #118, Aurora, CO 80013, (800) 996-3233.

International Fashion Fabric Exhibition

April 27-29, Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, New York City. Sourcing venue for textile and trimming supplies, cad/cam equipment as well as apparel and accessory manufacturers. Contact The Larkin Group, 485 Seventh Ave., #1400, New York, NY 10018, (212) 594-0880.

Internet & Electronic Commerce Conference & Exposition

April 27-29, Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, New York City. Commerce and supply-chain management. Contact Linda Cohen, Advanstar, 440 Wheelers Farm Rd., Millford, CT 06460, (203) 882-1300.

BookExpo America

April 30-May 2, Los Angeles Convention Center. Contact BookExpo America, 383 Main Ave., Norwalk, CT 06851, (800) 840-5614.

64th Annual New York Premium Incentive Show

May 4-6, Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, New York City. Promotional awards, incentive merchandise and travel goods for marketers, buyers, and public relations and advertising executives. Contact Triscia Doxey, Dulles International Airport, P.O. Box 17413, Washington, DC 20041, (888) 202-1275.

ITEC Seattle

May 5-6, Washington State Convention & Trade Center, Seattle. The latest in hardware, software and networking technology. Contact Kate Kanapeaux, American Show Management Inc., 17700 S.W. Upper Boones Ferry Rd., #120, Portland, OR 97224, (503) 670-6150.

