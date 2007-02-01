Remote Control

Use a virtual repairman for your IT needs.
Magazine Contributor
1 min read

No on-site IT person? Some entrepreneurs handle their own IT needs, and some outsource the task. Now there's another option: virtual computer repairs, where a technician logs into your computer or server remotely and takes care of business from afar. Computer Overhauls in New York City is one example. Its remote support options cost $99 per session for a desktop problem or $149 per session for server support. Businesses can also choose a monthly subscription.

We got a live demonstration of the tuneup service from founder and technician Adam Sanderson, 26. He connected to the computer via the internet and ran through a comprehensive gamut of operations, including a virus check, spyware check, startup items cleanup, hard drive defragmentation, Windows update and a check for unnecessary programs. All data is transferred over an encrypted connection, and the computer owner maintains control over the machine. Our cleanup took a couple of hours and produced quicker startup times and noticeable speed improvements. Other providers include FixFlash.com and PlumChoice.

