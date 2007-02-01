Energy Stars

Finding energy-efficient hardware.

During your next upgrade cycle, consider investing in energy-efficient hardware to help battle rising energy costs and consumption in your business. Finding energy-efficient systems gets easier all the time. Sun Microsystems met with the EPA last April about setting a standard metric for measuring energy efficiency in servers. Sun has already introduced low power consumption servers, and the trend is spreading.

Dell recently announced an energy-saving initiative for its business desktops. The redesigned Dell OptiPlex 745, coupled with a flat-panel display, uses up to 70 percent less power than previous OptiPlex designs. The PowerEdge server line consumes up to 25 percent less energy than earlier models. Visit www.dell.com/energy to access an energy efficiency resource guide and to estimate your power savings using Dell products.