My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Energy Stars

Finding energy-efficient hardware.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
1 min read

This story appears in the February 2007 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

During your next upgrade cycle, consider investing in energy-efficient hardware to help battle rising energy costs and consumption in your business. Finding energy-efficient systems gets easier all the time. Sun Microsystems met with the EPA last April about setting a standard metric for measuring energy efficiency in servers. Sun has already introduced low power consumption servers, and the trend is spreading.

Dell recently announced an energy-saving initiative for its business desktops. The redesigned Dell OptiPlex 745, coupled with a flat-panel display, uses up to 70 percent less power than previous OptiPlex designs. The PowerEdge server line consumes up to 25 percent less energy than earlier models. Visit www.dell.com/energy to access an energy efficiency resource guide and to estimate your power savings using Dell products.

With Google pushing more energy-efficient computers and the 80 PLUS incentive plan for more efficient computer power supplies, look for more ways to save energy this year.

More from Entrepreneur

Brittney's a Certified Financial Planner who can help you manage your business and personal finances and navigate the ups and downs of starting a business.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Black Female Founders Face Constant Rejection. They're Thriving Anyway.

Starting a Business

Where Should You Locate Your Business? Here Are 5 Vital Things to Consider.

Starting a Business

3 Ways to Discover a Business Idea That Works