What's New
Bagels and stamps, please.
1 min read
This story appears in the March 1999 issue of Business Start-Ups magazine. Subscribe »
- Mail Boxes Etc. (MBE), the world's largest franchisor of business and postal centers, is focusing on personalizing help services for its franchisees??? all 3,600 of them. The MBE Help Desk was initiated last October by doubling the customer service department at MBE headquarters. Offering one-on-one phone support and quick e-mail access to address franchisees' questions and concerns, the Help Desk is aimed at bringing big business down to size.
- An innovation in franchising has landed among the mailboxes in Austin, Texas. A Chesapeake Bagels, Bakery & Cafe prototype is the first-ever quick-service restaurant to be located in a U.S. Post Office. Pending customers' stamp of approval, parent company AFC Enterprises plans to open more Chesapeake Bagels, Bakery & Cafe franchises in other postal facilities.