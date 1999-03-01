Bagging The Sack Lunch

Franchising reinvents the school lunch.
The days of sack lunches are quickly becoming a thing of the past as franchises like Subway, Taco Bell, Pizza Hut and Domino's make their way into school cafeterias. According to a 1996 report from the U.S. General Accounting Office, the percentage of public schools offering brand-name fast foods increased from 2 to 13 percent between 1990 and 1996. Fifty-five percent of the cafeteria managers surveyed in the report said the students asked for brand-name fast foods, and another 46 percent said their food authority or district made the decision to provide brand-name foods.

"I've seen a definite trend, and it's growing," says Corinne Yocher of Subway. "Every year we add more schools." In 1997, Subway had 687 delivery programs, nine on-site satellite locations and 20 school franchises.

"Students are more aware of advertising, and they're becoming more brand conscious," says Yocher. "I've talked to food-service personnel who tell me that when they bring a branded concept into the cafeteria, it draws more attention and more students will [eat at] the cafeteria."

Subway, (800) 888-4848, ext. 1738, yocher_c@subway.com

