Fast Break

Take a look at 2007's 101 fastest-growing franchises--but blink and you miss your opportunity.

February 1, 2007 2 min read

This story appears in the February 2007 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Maybe you're the type of person who needs everything done yesterday. You're the one who's always asking others, "What took you so long?" You can buy fast cars, order same-day delivery or go on a speed date, but you can't buy a fast business, right? Wrong. There are franchises that are of the same mindset as you--they're on the fast track to growth.

These franchises come in a surprising array of categories. You can hook up with a fast franchise whether you're interested in buying a fitness center or an ice cream shop. The listing below provides you with a quick look at the 101 franchises that grew the fastest over the past year. This ranking is based on growth in the number of U.S. and Canadian franchise units from 2005 to 2006, as verified by Entrepreneur magazine's Franchise 500®. Ties are listed alphabetically.

This ranking is not intended to endorse any particular franchise, but rather to provide a starting point for your research. You must also conduct your own due diligence, which consists of thoroughly reading a company's literature and its Uniform Franchise Offering Circular, calling and visiting existing franchisees, and consulting with an attorney and an accountant. You should only buy a fast-growing franchise after taking the time to conduct a careful investigation.

For the complete list of franchises from Entrepreneur's 28th Annual Franchise 500®, go to www.entrepreneur.com/franchise500.