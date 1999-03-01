Read the Fine Print

... or you could get screwed.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
1 min read

This story appears in the March 1999 issue of Business Start-Ups magazine. Subscribe »

Contracts are a tricky business: One poorly written phrase can a lawsuit make. Just ask the claimants of Mermaid Marketing Inc. v. Esberg Corp.

In early 1998, Steve L. Smith, whose corporate entity, Esberg Corp., owned three Mermaid carwash franchises in Minnesota, wanted to buy a nonfranchised car wash in Bloomington, Minnesota. Madison, Wisconsin-based Mermaid denied consent, claiming proprietary trade secrets would be at risk. Smith fought Mermaid's refusal, citing his franchise agreement, which allows franchisees to operate nonfranchised car washes with consent, which Mermaid can't "unreasonably withhold."

After much litigation, an appellate court found the case would be better settled in a trial court. A trial date is expected to be set later this year.

"Many lawsuits turn on the specific language of the franchise agreement," says Barry M. Heller, a partner with the Washington, DC, franchise law firm Rudnick, Wolfe, Epstien & Zeidman. It's crucial to examine, question and understand every word of the franchise agreement to avoid misunderstandings.

Contact Source

Rudnick, Wolfe, Epstien, & Zeidman, (202) 712-7243, barry.heller@rudnickwolfe.com

More from Entrepreneur

Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

Why You Should Start a Business Only While You Have a Job

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Think You're Ready for a New Venture? Answer These 5 Questions First.