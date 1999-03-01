Redesigning A Classic

How do you improve a restaurant concept that's already been successful? You give it a face lift.

A & W All American Food, purveyor of root beer for 80 years, has redesigned the look of its restaurants.

Carmine Martone, vice-president of restaurant design, calls the new concept "contemporized nostalgia."

Restaurants will retain the traditional checkerboard tile floors and '50s jukeboxes, but new elements like chrome and polished aluminum with neon have been introduced. And while some of the A & W logo graphics have been changed, the oval shape and overall design remain the same.

The redesign will affect all 1,061 A & W locations worldwide, as well as all future restaurants.

A & W All American Food, (888) 456-2929, fax: (248) 699-2019

