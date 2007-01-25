2007 Ford Edge

January 25, 2007 4 min read

A Note From The Editor

The Tax and Legal Playbook as well as a $1 subscription to Entrepreneur magazine. Tell our editors about your automotive buying plans in this 1-minute survey and get a free chapter download fromas well as a $1 subscription tomagazine.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

By Richard J. Newman



The struggling No. 2 U.S. automaker needs the Edge to be a hit. A lot of people want the Edge to be a hit and for Ford to start recovering from a spate of lackluster offerings that have dimmed sales. Well, the Edge is a nice vehicle, comfortable and stylish, Ford's best crossover vehicle yet. But a hit? Sorry, no.

Inside, the Edge feels homey. Big cushy seats and a high perch create a sense of security. The cabin design is clean and modern. Dashboard controls, cupholders, and other conveniences are all within easy reach. The back seat is cozy for kids and adults alike, with a ride height that passengers enjoy.

That's the trucky part of this crossover, which Ford got right. But crossovers are a blend between car and truck, and the Edge lacks have the nimble road feel found in some of the best crossovers. The Toyota RAV4, for instance, is maneuverable and graceful in tight spaces. The Mazda CX-7 manages to be downright sporty.

The Edge, by contrast, feels a tad reluctant on the highway, with a gas pedal that wants to be muscled. Instead of gliding through curves, it's top heavy and grudging. On one bendy country road, I miscalculated and let the car get too far ahead of itself, figuring it would hold as tightly as the CX-7. Instead, the Edge rolled uncomfortably hard, and I had to work it back under control.

That's odd, because Ford owns part of Mazda, and the two crossovers debuted at nearly the same time. Yet the CX-7 handles much more adroitly. It's as if Ford can't let go of the Explorer genes and still wants to build a truck, even if it's called a crossover.

I still like the Edge. The styling is fresh, it's filled with air bags and all the other safety gear a family vehicle ought to have, and I felt pampered inside. But I wanted to like it more and ended up disappointed. Maybe once Ford is really sure that it's safe to depart from the SUVs that were its cash cow for more than a decade, it will build a world-class crossover. And regain the edge it once had.

Snapshot