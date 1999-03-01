Sock It To Him

The latest & greatest high-tech tools and gadgets

March 1, 1999

Cranky customers got you down? Take it out on Slam Man. Left hook, uppercut, power punch or knockout blow, Slam Man can take all that and then some--his eight durable target LEDs light up in a sequence designed by professional boxers to give you a truly challenging aerobic workout. Every clean hit is detected by sensors and recorded by a built-in computer that comes preprogrammed with 15 different workout sessions. Slam Man comes with a pair of 12-ounce gym-quality boxing gloves, a boxing techniques training video and a low-fat meal plan. Sand to fill Slam Man's stabilizing base isn't included.

Slam Man

Fitness Quest

(800) 321-9236

www.fitnessquest.com/html/slamman.html

Price: $299

Bag Of Tricks

Carry your laptop safely through the highest mountains, the hottest deserts and the busiest airports with the Laptop Transit backpack from Jansport. Constructed of ultra-durable Cordura Plus nylon, the Transit protects your precious cargo from jarring blows with an extra layer of padding at the bottom of its generous computer compartment. A padded back and adjustable compression straps make for comfortable load-carrying, and the power source and organizer pockets keep laptop accessories within reach. Available in navy and black.

Laptop Transit

JanSport

(920) 734-5708

www.jansport.com

Price: $69.95

Scan And Deliver

Specially designed for entrepreneurs, Epson's Perfection 636 color flatbed scanner makes both you and your work look good. The Perfection's ColorTrue Imaging System delivers highly accurate color reproductions at 2400 dpi for razor-edged detail of both images and text. The scanner comes bundled with a variety of brand-name imaging and OCR (optical character recognition) software, such as Adobe's PhotoDeluxe Business Edition for Windows and Xerox Textbridge Classic. An Adaptec PCI SCSI card is included with Perfection for easy setup and use with Windows 95, 98 and Mac machines.

Perfection 636

Epson America

(800) 463-7766

www.epson.com

Street Price: $299