My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

By the Books

Follow these tips to bookkeeping like a pro.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the February 2007 issue of Entrepreneurs StartUps Magazine. Subscribe »

Bookkeeping may not be your cup of tea, but it's a necessary part of any business. "Businesses can't continue if they don't have a good picture of how they have succeeded," says Kathy Cunha, a services supervisor at FlexTime Financial, a unit of Salem, Oregon-based CPA and consulting firm Aldrich Kilbride & Tatone. These bookkeeping basics will keep your business on track financially.

Separate business from pleasure. Don't mix business and personal expenses. Cunha advises opening a separate business bank account, using a different credit card and keeping business receipts separate.

Don't procrastinate. Regularly reconcile all bank accounts, accounts receivable and accounts payable. Failing to reconcile accounts or record transactions as they occur can only hurt the business later.

Keep the cash flowing. Cunha recommends starting with enough money in the bank to cover your first nine months of business. She says, "If you're worried about paying every last bill, you're not going to be able to focus on the venture."

Don't pretend to know it all. Even if you're handling the daily bookkeeping by yourself, have an accountant on hand to answer the tougher questions regarding deductions, wages and taxes.

If learning the bookkeeping ropes seems like a daunting task, take a course online or at your local college. Several accounting software packages also make the task a whole lot easier. Cunha suggests QuickBooks, Peachtree or Microsoft Small Business Accounting for startups with basic accounting needs. Entrepreneurs who need to track inventory and work with contractors may find Timberline and American Contractor more helpful.

More from Entrepreneur

Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

How Startups Can Get in and Stay Competitive in Scaling Industries

Black Female Founders Face Constant Rejection. They're Thriving Anyway.

Starting a Business

How to (Politely) Get Someone to Sign a Non-Disclosure Agreement