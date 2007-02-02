3 New Pieces of Business Tech

The vista from here? Fancy phones, super mice and a new view through your Windows.

File under dial: With so much attention on desktops, monitors, software and gadgets, your phone can sometimes be overlooked. Not your cell phone or your smartphone--your standard workhorse landline phone. The AT&T E5908 is a business phone setup with both a corded base station phone and an additional cordless phone in the package. The corded base station is handy for having secure conversations or for getting you through power outages that take out cordless phones.

Features include a speakerphone, a digital answering system and an intercom between the handsets. The E5908 works in the 5.8 GHz band to minimize interference from other wireless devices and microwaves. Setup is simple, and at $70 it's also affordable for even the tightest startup budget.

Replacement windows: There's a new Windows in town, and it's the subject of a lot of buzz. Windows Vista, released earlier this year, leaves businesses with an interesting choice: Stick with the tried and true Windows XP, or jump into the latest version of Windows. Several different versions of Vista are available, with Windows Vista Business costing $299. If you're eyeing a new desktop or notebook to go with your new business, you might want to go ahead and opt for Vista. Features of the operating system include a streamlined interface, integrated desktop search, taskbar thumbnails, 3-D navigation, enhanced backup capabilities and speech recognition. More circumspect entrepreneurs may simply want to wait and see what sort of feedback Vista gets before investing in the new OS.

Multimouse: The Microsoft Wireless Notebook Presenter Mouse 8000 makes other mice look lazy in comparison. This three-in-one multitool mouse packs in a slide presenter, media controller and laser pointer with digital ink.

Throw in Bluetooth to the feature set and you can also use it as a regular desktop or notebook mouse. The 8000 uses high-definition laser technology for better mousing on difficult surfaces and includes a tilt wheel and magnifier button. For on-the-go entrepreneurs who need to give sales presentations or conduct meetings, it's a handy device for under $100.