My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Common Ground

Let your venture out of the house by meeting clients at business-ready facilities.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the February 2007 issue of Entrepreneurs StartUps Magazine. Subscribe »

Question: I don't feel comfortable meeting clients in my home. Where can I meet with them but still look professional without spending a lot of money?
Answer: For occasional one-on-one meetings, restaurants represent neutral ground and a chance to capitalize on the social ritual of sharing a meal. But if you're meeting with groups, need more privacy or need to make a PowerPoint presentation, consider professional suites. These are located in virtually every city, large or small, and provide meeting rooms that you can rent on an hourly basis. The cost of renting a room from a suite company varies by community, but expect to spend less than $100 for a three-hour meeting.

The Regus Group operates four brands--Regus, HQ Global Workplaces, Stratis and Business Meeting Places--that have 3,700 meeting rooms in 60 countries. Their meeting room facilities come in different configurations, such as boardrooms, conference rooms, interview rooms, training rooms, data rooms and rooms suitable for audio, video or web conferencing. Other companies, such as Office Suites Plus, operate in Eastern states. There are many locally owned suite facilities as well. One place to look for these suites is in the Open Directory Project, which lists rooms available for rent worldwide under "Business Services".

If you need to hold meetings frequently, you may also be able to make arrangements with a small law or accounting firm to use its conference room. If you can afford it, joining a private social club and using its restaurant or private meeting rooms may offer a measure of prestige along with convenience.

Authors and career coaches Paul and Sarah Edwards' new book is The Best Home Businesses for People 50+.

More from Entrepreneur

Corene Summers helps clients advancing their health, careers and lives overall through reducing stress, tension and optimizing sleep.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

How Startups Can Get in and Stay Competitive in Scaling Industries

Black Female Founders Face Constant Rejection. They're Thriving Anyway.

Starting a Business

How to (Politely) Get Someone to Sign a Non-Disclosure Agreement