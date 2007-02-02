Total Recall

What's in a name? Plenty, so here's how to choose one that stands out.

How can you create a memorable business name? We asked marketing expert and creativity consultant Sam Horn, whose newest book--POP!: Stand Out in Any Crowd--explains how to be memorable.



Entrepreneur: Where do you start when coming up with a business name?

Sam Horn: If [you] want to go from "generic" to "genius," write down [your] core words. Describe what [you're] offering. What are its functions? What are its attributes? What are its strengths? How would you explain to someone what the product or service does for them? [Take] two of its benefits, two of its functions or two aspects of its appearance, and put them together in a trademarkable term that can become your business [name].

Those are the core words. Then you can run those core words through different exercises. For example, you can make it alliterative, like the product name Java Jacket.

Entrepreneur: What's your favorite tip for brainstorming business names?

Horn: My favorite tip is alphabetizing, because it came up with Tongue Fu!, [the title of Horn's previous book]. If you run "Tongue Fu" through the alphabetizing process [by replacing the first letter with each letter of the alphabet], you get "fun fu," "run fu," "young fu." All those are offshoots.