My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Fit to Pitch

Does selling stress you out? Banish your fears and get in the game.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the February 2007 issue of Entrepreneurs StartUps Magazine. Subscribe »

Never sold before? Fear not. For those of you who are new to the world of sales, we've got some great advice. "Know one thing, rookie: Get out there," says Don Farrell, founder of Signature Worldwide, a customer service and sales training provider in Dublin, Ohio. Being a business owner gives you a sales edge: "People love to see owners and key individuals [selling]," Farrell says. The most important part of sales is getting started, and even as a newcomer, you shouldn't be afraid to make some mistakes.

As far as cold calling, Farrell suggests you simply "jump in the water. Try some smaller accounts first." Cold calls are a critical part of sales success--Farrell still spends 30 per-cent to 40 percent of his time making cold calls. "It's sometimes the only way you can find out what's going on out there," he says.

Where should newbies look for their first clients? "Start in your own neighborhood and work your way out," Farrell says. "Get out there physically, and start really close to your location."

When making your sales pitch, remember that your focus should be on the customer and not on what you're trying to sell. "Too many times, we want to tell customers about our product and our service, and we don't know enough about the customers," Farrell says. "It's the biggest mistake that veterans--as well as rookies--make."

And how do you focus on your customers? "I try to shut up and listen for a long time, because often customers will tell you a lot of [revealing information]," Farrell says.

Also, be in tune with the personalities of your sales prospects. "If they're happy and expressive," says Farrell, "you should be happy and expressive, too."

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

How Startups Can Get in and Stay Competitive in Scaling Industries

Black Female Founders Face Constant Rejection. They're Thriving Anyway.

Starting a Business

How to (Politely) Get Someone to Sign a Non-Disclosure Agreement