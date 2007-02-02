For Your Information

My Queue

This story appears in the February 2007 issue of Entrepreneurs StartUps Magazine. Subscribe »

MYINTERNET
www.dotster.com

If you're just starting your business, one of the first things you should do is create a website. The folks at Dotster.com can help with their new service, MyInternet. The MyInternet package includes everything you need to get started, from domain registration to site creation. Prices vary depending on the level of sophistication your site needs--do you just need to include basic FAQs about your business or run a full e-commerce site? MyInternet's flat design fees range from $199 to $1,000 or more for advanced features.

BUSINESS LICENCES LLC
www.businesslicenses.com

Probably one of the most daunting tasks of startup is getting all the necessary licenses and per-mits secured. Business Licenses covers just about every official application under the sun needed to start a busi-ness. With a few clicks of your mouse, you can complete all the legal paperwork required by the government, from the local to the federal level. Pricing starts at $19.99 for the forms; for another $44.99, you can submit the completed forms through the site.

D&B SMALL BUSINESS SOLUTIONS
www.smallbusiness.dnb.com

Now startups can access the same information as the big guys, thanks to D&B, which created this site specifically for small businesses--a majority of its customers have five or fewer employees. The site offers everything from credit reports and marketing lists to industry reports and debt collection notices. You can purchase packages and reports a la carte; monthly subscribers receive discounts.

OFFICES2SHARE.COM
www.offices2share.com

This website helps you find short-term, ready-to-use office space, called "shared office space," in executive suites across the country. Most offices come furnished, wired for internet and phone, and often include a secretary and conference rooms. To get started, select your state, county or city and the square footage you need, and you'll get access to a free listing of available offices. Listings include a photo, map, leasing options and more. Leases are typically 12 months.

