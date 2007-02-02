My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Get Smart

Let customers know exactly why they need your business.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the February 2007 issue of Entrepreneurs StartUps Magazine. Subscribe »

You know your product is the best around, but if you're not selling obvious necessities, your customers will need some education on why they need your product or service. "Marketing really is an education process," says Michael J. Makropoulos, managing partner at Ntrinsic Inc., a strategic marketing firm in Atlanta. You might educate consumers one-on-one, for example, with an in-store demonstration of your product. Or you could use educational brochures, point-of-purchase materials and direct-mail postcards.

Linking yourself with respected members of your target market's community can be an especially effective education tactic. Faith Smith, founder of Eyes Cream Shades Inc., collaborated with eye doctors to educate customers about why they need her high-quality sunglasses for kids. Smith, 40, took her Irvine, California, company full time in 2003 after noticing the dearth of quality eyewear for children. Learning that most eye damage comes from sun exposure before age 18, Smith designed her shatterproof polycarbonate lenses to offer 100 percent UVA and UVB protection in fun and funky colors. "I have a point-of-purchase pamphlet that speaks directly to a parent or grandparent in simple terms [about] protecting kids' eyes, and that's been a really important part of building my business," says Smith. Printing the doctor's name on the pamphlet lends credibility to her product and helps doctors sell her product in their offices.

Another way to gain credibility is to market to the media. "External validation is really important for prospects," says Makropoulos. Pitching from the angle of protecting children's eyes, Smith got reporters to cover her Eyes Cream Shades in many publications, which helped boost her annual sales to six figures.

You can also educate consumers by participating in community activities. Donate time or resources to local community services, advises Makropoulos. Smith, for instance, does charity work with organizations including the Blind Baby Fund and the Boys & Girls Club, building her reputation as a good-for-kids company. Says Smith, "Marketing and education are the ways a company is able to stay in business and grow."

More from Entrepreneur

Michael Peggs expertise in SEO, PPC and paid social advertising can help you step up your marketing and advertising game.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

How Startups Can Get in and Stay Competitive in Scaling Industries

Black Female Founders Face Constant Rejection. They're Thriving Anyway.

Starting a Business

How to (Politely) Get Someone to Sign a Non-Disclosure Agreement