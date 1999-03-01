Growth Strategies

Work It Out

Dealing with deadbeat employees
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
4 min read

This story appears in the March 1999 issue of . Subscribe »

After interviewing about a thousand applicants who looked and acted like business-school rejects, you finally found an assistant with the necessary qualifications. But you're realizing she's not quite as career-minded as you thought. She shows up late almost every day and makes hour-long calls to her boyfriend every time you turn your back. When you confront her, she grins and asks if she can take a vacation next month. Welcome to Boss Land.

What's the best way to deal with Ms. Broken Alarm? Before you fire her and start from scratch with someone new (who may end up making your vacation queen look like Employee of the Year), try to work with what you have, using motivation as a tool.

Motivated employees are productive employees, says Richard Hadden, a Jacksonville, Florida, professional speaker, employee relations consultant and co-author of Contented Cows Give Better Milk (Williford Communications, $30, 800-339-6778), a book that highlights the human resources successes of six profitable organizations. According to Hadden, it is possible to motivate your staff into productivity. In fact, it's as easy as one, two, three.

1. Equip and empower. "Create a setup in which your employees can succeed," says Hadden. Don't blame Susie Show-Up-Late for lack of motivation if you haven't trained her properly. She should feel comfortable asking questions. Be patient, since she'll probably ask a lot of questions while she's learning. Watch her work, and praise her for each task completed correctly.

If you take the time to train your employee to be proficient from the start, you'll feel more comfortable delegating tasks--and your employee will be more productive and satisfied.

2. Show you care. "In successful companies, the employees work hard because they know their bosses really care about them as individuals," explains Hadden. Great pay, while important, is not what keeps employees happy and productive, he contends; it's the satisfaction of being appreciated that gets results.

"Find out what your employees need. Ask `What can I do to make your life easier?' " says Hadden. "Then do your best to provide it." Walking the walk is another key rule here. During crunch times, when you're asking employees to put in long hours, are you doing the same? Your presence speaks volumes when workloads are heavy and deadlines loom.

3. Tie employee pay to company performance. "The employee should bear some of your company's risk," says Hadden. Even the smallest companies can set up a profit-sharing system in which you pay a percentage of company profits for work well done. Profit-sharing is the best way to avoid paying for low productivity. Be specific about dollar amounts, and provide periodic financial reports, making sure the employee understands there's a direct connection between the completion of the assigned task and the reward. "Your employee will quickly realize his [or her] level of income depends on the success of this business," Hadden says. Bingo. Instant enthusiasm, from what looked like a lost cause.

Tina Gasperson (tinahdee@netzero.net) writes from her home in Tampa, Florida. Subscribe to her free online newsletter for entrepreneurs at http://hail.icestorm.net/quicklines.

Fit To Be Tried

Prevent lost causes by hiring intelligently--what Richard Hadden, an employee relations consultant in Jacksonville, Florida, calls "hiring for fit." That means looking beyond qualifications and experience to traits such as being adventurous and flexible.

"Many people have the entrepreneurial spirit, but lack the capital to start their own businesses," Hadden notes. "They would welcome the opportunity to help make your [company] a success. It satisfies their drive to be creative and live on the edge."

Make it clear at the interview that your company can't provide the security of the typical mega-corporation. Emphasize that you can't provide lots of perks and benefits. Let the applicant know this is not just a "put in your 40 hours and go home" kind of job, but it will be exciting and fulfilling; they'll take part in creating a successful company from scratch. Being honest upfront, says Hadden, is the best way to find what you need: employees who'll do whatever it takes to make your business succeed.

More from Entrepreneur

Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From
Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Growth Strategies

8 Surefire Ways to Grow Your Business in 2019

Growth Strategies

6 Strategies to Maximize Earned Media for Your Brand

Growth Strategies

The 4 Biggest Mistakes Companies Make When Scaling Their Business