My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Franchises

Taking the Plunge into Franchising

A former Navy diver discovered security in surveillance systems.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the February 2007 issue of Entrepreneurs StartUps Magazine. Subscribe »

Mark Hath was tired of being told what to do. After nine years as a Navy diver and nine more in the civil service teaching aircrews about aerospace physiology and water survival, he was ready to escape the rank and file of the U.S. military and find a job that would put him in charge. He liked the idea of buying a franchise, but money was an issue.

"All the franchises I looked at required a pretty huge outlay of cash," says Hath, 38. "You get into all these food industries and you've got leases to deal with. When you really get down to it, it's a huge [investment]."

When Hath came across MonitorClosely.com, a digital surveillance franchise, the first thing he wanted to know was how much it was going to cost him. With a 20 percent veteran discount, the startup costs came to a feasible $19,000. He attended training in August 2006 and has been in business in San Diego for about four months.

It doesn't take an ex-Navy diver to sell MonitorClosely.com's line of high-end security systems-you just need to be able to sell and to communicate, Hath says. With security concerns on the rise, the company caters to businesses as diverse as day-care centers and banks. Currently, Hath's main focus is marketing. He often scouts out local businesses that lack surveillance systems or have outdated models and sets up demos for possible buyers. Because the systems are accessible online, Hath can provide 24-hour customer service to his clients. He's even contracted out local installers to handle the technical aspects of the systems, which cost, on average, $3,000 to $5,000 for a small business and include everything from high-resolution cameras to monitoring units. Hath projects 2007 sales will reach $240,000.

More from Entrepreneur

Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Franchise Bible

Franchise Bible

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Franchises

The Best Franchise Brands Of 2019, By Category

Franchises

How to Vet Franchisors and Predict Your ROI on a Franchise Business

Franchises

This Coworking-Space Franchise Is Winning Without the WeWork-style Perks