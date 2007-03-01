Starting Second Life

The creator of today's hottest virtual land offers a glimpse into his reality.

Vital Stats>> Philip Rosedale, 38, of Linden Lab in San Francisco

Company>> Creator of virtual world Second Life

Out of This World>> Within the walls of Linden Lab's 12,000-square-foot office space, more than 100 employees work together to ensure that life runs as usual in Second Life. These Lindeners are the reason the 3-D online world is even technologically possible, but it's the site's more than 250,000 users from all over the world who give soul to the virtual community. Linden Lab is run transparently, and employees are given the freedom to create and strategize. Says Rosedale, "The way we run and organize the company is a lot like Second Life."

Wild Imagination>> As a child, Rosedale was constantly building things. In the early '80s, computers set his imagination loose. "I was struck by the thought that you could use computers to simulate a digital world in which you could make things easier than [they are] in the real world," he says. In 1999, computer graphics became more sophisticated and broadband was more prevalent, giving Rosedale the green light to finally build his ultimate creation.