Finance

New Rules for Charitable Donations

Just because it's the right thing to do, it doesn't mean it's easy: Deducting contributions for tax purposes now demands more documentation.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Starting this year, the rules for deducting donations are a bit more stringent. First, charitable contributions now require documentation. Acceptable forms include cancelled checks, bank or credit card statements showing the funds transfer/payment, or written acknowledgement from the charity with the amount and date of the contribution. So, before you drop cash into the Salvation Army Santa's bucket or into the collection plate at your house of worship, think about using a check if you want to take the deduction.

Also, as of August 17, 2006, deducting donated clothing and household goods is no longer allowed unless they are in "used or better" condition. While the IRS hasn't defined what that means, it definitely frowns on donating items of minimal value, like used undergarments. This doesn't apply to contributions of items valued at $500 or more if a qualified appraisal is done.

If you give clothes or household goods to charity and would like a guide to help value these items, you can download the "Non-Cash Contributions Worksheet" from my website, www.neimanonline.com, in the "Forms and Resources" tab.

For donated items valued at more than $500, the recipient needs to provide you with documentation specifying whether the property will be sold or used by the organization. If the donated property is sold, your deduction is limited to the sale price. This is important if you plan to donate a car or any other piece of property. You are responsible for contacting the organization to find out whether the property has been sold.

Also, donating property with a fair market value of more than $5,000 is subject to new recapture rules. If the charity sells the property within three years, the difference between your purchase price and the amount claimed as a deduction must be recaptured (i.e., classified as income). You can avoid the income recapture if the charity certifies to the IRS that the property use was related to the charitable purpose of the organization.

Lastly, taxpayers older than 70 and a half now can make donations of up to $100,000 directly from their IRAs without paying income tax on the distribution. The contribution must be made using a direct transfer from the IRA trustee to the qualified charity. Required minimum distributions--RMDs or MRDs--qualify for this treatment. The taxpayer can't receive anything in exchange for this contribution or take it as a deduction on their tax return.

As always, refer to your tax advisor or financial planner for information on your specific situation.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Tax & Legal Playbook

The Tax & Legal Playbook

Buy From
The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won\'t Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won\'t Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Finance

9 Finance Personality Types -- Which Is Yours?

Finance

Keep These 4 Things in Mind Before Selling Your Small Business

Finance

Why Unglamorous Entrepreneurial Opportunities Can Be Lucrative