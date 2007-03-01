Growth Strategies

Airport Hotels Up Their Ante

Airport hotels are luring road warriors in droves.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the March 2007 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

In the old days, when jets were narrow-bodied and Wi-Fi wasn't yet part of the lexicon, airport hotels were lackluster, often Spartan places travelers booked as a last resort--either because of an unscheduled layover, a tight budget or an unavailability of rooms anywhere better, like downtown.

That's all changed. Many airport hotels claim four or five stars, and amenities such as golf courses, full-service spas and decent restaurants can be plentiful.

Some airport hotels are even trendy. Take the Sheraton Gateway at LAX, for example. A renovation in 2004 transformed this clunker into a beauty, with many of the amenities and design elements of a boutique hotel: 24-hour room service, high-thread-count sheets, poolside cabanas and hip modernist furniture.

It's properties like this that encourage road warriors to consider airport hotels as a first choice. In addition, airport hotels are:

  • Convenient. Staying in a hotel that's a few miles from the runway, or even on the airport grounds (like the O'Hare Hilton and the Westin Detroit Metropolitan Airport), may mean the difference between making a flight or missing it.
  • Meeting money-savers. Attendees can save time and money by meeting at an airport hotel rather than adding another leg (in a car) after a flight to meet downtown. Further savings can be had if some meeting-goers fly right home after a meeting rather than stay at the meeting location overnight. For delegates who are driving into town, airports are easily accessible and parking isn't a problem.
  • Full of bells and whistles. The Miami Airport Hilton and Towers has a jogging trail around a freshwater lagoon, plus tennis and basketball courts; the Fairmont Vancouver Airport has a fantastic spa, a whole floor of hypoallergenic rooms and hotel check-in a few steps from the baggage carousels. And as a nod to time-challenged road warriors, many Hilton and Hyatt airport properties now have lobby kiosks for checking in and out as well.

Julie Moline is a freelance writer, editor and editorial consultant in New York City.

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Nicole Lapin
New York Times bestselling author Nicole Lapin can help you pitch your brand to press and strengthen your media training.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Growth Strategies

5 Creative Ways Consumer Data Can Quickly Scale Your Business

Small Business Heroes

3 Purpose-Driven Ways to Increase Your Company's Productivity

Growth Strategies

7 Books to Help Entrepreneurs Get More Done