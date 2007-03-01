My Queue

Everyday Hero

He found his tech calling in the Marines. Now he's saving the world, one computer at a time.
Magazine Contributor
This story appears in the March 2007 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

As a network field engineer in the Marine Corps, Crisantos Hajibrahim became enamored of technology. Only after leaving the military, though, did he discover exactly how his newfound knowledge could serve him. On a whim, he registered at a computer repair website as an on-call tech. When work orders started flooding in, he knew the possibilities were endless.

In 2004, Hajibrahim founded an IT subcontracting company and, inspired by his childhood collection of all-powerful action figures, named it Virus Woman. The Los Angeles-based company has lived up to its name and now serves businesses ranging from fashion design studios to the U.S. Supreme Court, with 2007 sales projected at $650,000. Virus Woman's secret weapons? Its employees. "There's one thing about techs: If they go by themselves, they don't have the support to order the parts, deliver the service, answer the phone calls," says Hajibrahim, 28. "All that takes a team."

