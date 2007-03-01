Test Run Microsoft Applications

Free and inexpensive downloads from Microsoft
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
1 min read

This story appears in the March 2007 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Figuring if you try it, you'll like it, Microsoft has released a flurry of high-end products for free or next to nothing. Take Office Live Basics, the entry version of Microsoft's Office Live website design and hosting package, which gives you a domain name, hosting, e-mail and site design templates for free. Likewise, Microsoft Office Accounting Express is a free download aimed at people new to accounting software. The new Vista OS isn't free, but Vista Home Basic runs just $99.95 for XP upgraders.

These free and inexpensive software and services might be all businesses on a tight budget will need. But also know that these starter versions are artfully designed to encourage upgrades to fuller-featured versions. For example, for $39.95 a month, Office Live Premium builds on Basics by adding a heap of features and functionality. If you don't mind dabbling, these programs are worth a try. But you may soon find yourself paying to move up.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

Here's What It's Like to Be on 'Elevator Pitch'

Starting a Business

6 Variables To Assess When Building a CBD Brand

Starting a Business

Startup Entrepreneurs Need to Take Business Intelligence Seriously in 2020